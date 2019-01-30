KBI investigates hidden camera found in locker room at girls' basketball tournament Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KBI investigating after a hidden camera is found in women's locker room [ + - ] Video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff in an investigation after a student found a hidden camera recording in the women’s locker room during a basketball tournament in north-central Kansas.

“It’s a very sad situation,” Superintendent of Lincoln USD Kathy Robertson said. “I mean it was unbelievable.”

Robertson was shocked to learn about the incident that happened at a tournament at their school, Lincoln Elementary.

“Lincoln is just the host,” she said. “It didn’t involve any Lincoln students or anyone.”

KBI officials and the Lincoln County Sheriff are investigating after a hidden camera was found in the women’s locker room January 15th, when Lincoln Elementary hosted The Northern Plains League Basketball tournament.

“We have over 12 schools that come and play on our court,” Robertson said.

One player from Lakeside High School who didn’t want to be named said the men and women’s locker room shared a bathroom.

She and her teammates said they saw a boy from Thunder Ridge go into the area.

Hours later, one of her teammates found the phone recording videos of them and turned it into the Sheriff's office.

KBI got involved the next day.

“We noticed the phone behind the trash can,” another player who wants to be anonymous said. “We watched the video and saw that he got several girls on video using the restroom.”

One of the players said after finding the hidden camera they “were very disturbed and very concerned.” she said. “After a while, many were feeling sick, and no one knew the boy.”

KBI officials say a juvenile suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made.

Robertson said the school will continue to host tournaments, but the board will discuss how to prevent things like this from happening in the future.

“Our student safety is number one.” she said. “We do as much as we can for student safety.”

KSN reached out to Lakeside and Thunder Ridge High School; both had students participating in the tournament, but received no comment.