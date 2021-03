EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating an inmate death at El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Juan Soto-Rodriguez died Sunday. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. He was serving a 95-month sentence for intent to distribute. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since February 2018.

Per protocol, when a inmate dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation.