KBI investigating after human remains found in north-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating after human skeletal remains were found along the Mitchell and Cloud County line in north-central Kansas.

A resident found a human bone and notified law enforcement around 10:25 a.m. Monday. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office began to search the area and found the remains a short time later.

The remains are near Highway 9 and County Road 757, east of Beloit and west of Concordia.

The KBI is working to identify the remains and how the person died. It says the investigation is ongoing, and there is no other information to release yet.