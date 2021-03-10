KBI investigating officer-involved shooting that left 1 dead in Minneola

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation responded to an officer-involved shooting in Minneola.

According to the KBI, it happened around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

The KBI said no officers were hurt, but one person was killed. KBI agents worked the scene overnight.

Janet and Carson Finke heard the shooting.

“We heard, what did the cop say? ‘Don’t do it.’ And then shortly after that, we heard gunfire, and it was like somebody set off fireworks.”

The Finke’s said agents came to their house to check for stray bullet holes.

The Minneola district closed for the day because the shooting happened at a crosswalk near a school.

District Alerts: Due to unforeseen circumstances Minneola Schools will be closed on Wednesday March 10th — Minneola Wildcats (@MinnHScats) March 10, 2021

More details on the officer-involved shooting will be released later today.