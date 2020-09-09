KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Junction City

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Geary County deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Junction City while assisting the Junction City Police Department on a call for service early Wednesday morning.

The investigation is being conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigations.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident please contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

