KBI investigation: Allegation against Riley County Police Department officer

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an allegation was made against an officer from the Riley County Police Department Monday.

Preliminary information indicates that on Monday around 11 a.m, a 27-year-old man flagged down a Riley County PD officer near 15th St. and Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. The man reported that around 3:30 a.m. he saw a patrol car parked outside his residence at 15th St. and Humboldt St. He described that after he approached, the officer committed battery against him outside the home, and then again at the apartment entrance. The man also reported an injury and was transported to a local hospital for assessment. He was treated and released.

A search warrant of the area was conducted. All local law enforcement agencies have been fully cooperative. At this time, the KBI has not yet identified any law enforcement officer who was at the location.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

KBI stated a thorough and independent investigation will be conducted into this allegation. The investigation is ongoing.

