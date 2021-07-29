KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for Leroy man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rickie Allen Sluder (Courtesy: KBI)

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Leroy man. 

The whereabouts of 70-year-old Rickie Allen Sluder are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Sluder is a 70-year-old white male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weighing 300 lbs. He has dark hair with some grey and brown eyes. He is a severe diabetic and does not have his medication. 

Sluder was last believed to be at his residence in rural Leroy on the morning of Wednesday, June 28. He is likely driving a tan 2002 Mercury Sable with Kansas disabled tag A8569. His direction of travel is unknown.

If you see Rickie Sluder or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately call 911 or the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 364-2123.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories