Missing Lawrence couple found safe in Nebraska following statewide Silver Alert

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the statewide Silver Alert for 76-year-old Russell Stevens and 71-year-old Mina Stevens.

The couple was located in North Platte, Nebraska by North Platte Police Department. Their family has been notified and is on their way to assist them with getting back to Lawrence.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), per the request of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, issued a statewide Silver Alert for the couple Monday after they were last known to be driving from Wichita to rural Douglas County on Sunday.

