KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for missing Pratt man

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, the Pratt Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Pratt.  

The whereabouts of 68-year-old Kenneth E. Gatlin are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Gatlin was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, when it is believed he walked away from his care facility in Pratt. He was wearing a red and white jacket, khaki pants, cowboy boots, and a red hat.

Gatlin is a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weight 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and red hair. Gatlin suffers from dementia and has difficulty communicating with others.

If you see Kenneth Gatlin, please immediately contact the Pratt Police Department at 620-672-5551, or call 911.

