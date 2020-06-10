KBI joins investigation of Sumner County homicide, body still unidentified

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has joined the investigation of a body found in the Ninnescah River in Sumner County.

A KBI spokesperson says the Sumner County sheriff requested the KBI’s assistance Monday. She also said the body still has not been identified. She called this a homicide investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to an area in northeastern Sumner County, west of the Kansas Turnpike, on Sunday afternoon after someone fishing in the river spotted the body.

Authorities say they are unable to speculate how the person died or whether the victim was a man or a woman because of the deteriorated condition of the remains.

