KBI received 205 reports of priest abuse; opened 120 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has received 205 reports of abuse by Catholic priests and has opened 120 cases.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked the KBI nearly two years ago to investigate Catholic clergy sex abuse.

A task force of six agents is investigating abuse reports received from the public and reviewing church documents. The investigation involves the state’s four Catholic dioceses and the Society of St. Pius X, a breakaway Catholic group with a large branch in St. Marys.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said the agency is continuing its investigation and it’s unclear when it will be completed.

