KBI releases new information on investigation relating to Pittsburg woman’s death

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Pittsburg Police Department announced new information Thursday about the investigation into the death of 23-year-old Tylei Messer of Pittsburg.

KBI said following interviews, the processing of evidence at the scene, and an autopsy, investigators have concluded that Messer’s death was the result of a self-inflicted injury.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced that KBI and the Pittsburg Police Department were conducting a death investigation at a home in Pittsburg, where 23-year-old Tylei Messer was discovered dead. Messer lived at the home.

