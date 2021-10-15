KBI say it has opened 122 clergy sex abuse cases in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation told state lawmakers this week that it has received 215 tips about Catholic clergy sexual abuse and opened 122 cases.

KBI Executive Director Robert Jacobs told lawmakers a task force set up to investigate clergy abuse has reviewed almost 40,000 records since its work began in 2019.

He says Catholic church leaders have cooperated with the effort. KBI’s Catholic Clergy Taskforce was established at the request of Attorney General’s Office Derek Schmidt.

Investigators are not only interested in looking at the allegation itself, Jacobs said, but are investigating what follow-through occurred after a claim was reported.