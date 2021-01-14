KBI seeks person of interest in death investigation

Nicholas Carillo (Courtesy: KBI)

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest in a recent death investigation.

The public’s assistance is requested to help locate 37-year-old Nicholas Adam Carrillo. Carillo is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs approximately 275 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen at 111 S. Kansas in Arcadia late Wednesday night. He was wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and black sweatpants. Carillo fled the area on foot.

If you see Nicholas Carillo, or have information related his whereabouts, please immediately call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 724-8274.

