KBI seeks person of interest in death investigation

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a person of interest in a recent death investigation.
The public’s assistance is requested to help locate 37-year-old Nicholas Adam Carrillo. Carillo is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs approximately 275 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen at 111 S. Kansas in Arcadia late Wednesday night. He was wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and black sweatpants. Carillo fled the area on foot.
If you see Nicholas Carillo, or have information related his whereabouts, please immediately call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 724-8274.
