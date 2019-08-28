Investigators on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Salina are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

KSAL reports the shooting happened late Wednesday morning at a home in the 2000 block of Harold Avenue.

Police Captain Gary Hanus said the incident began when officers were sent to the home to conduct a welfare check. An officer encountered a person who was armed, and there was an officer-involved shooting. Police said one person was transported by EMS.

The person’s condition and names of those involved have not been released.

Hanus says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is responding and will lead the investigation.

