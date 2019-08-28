Breaking News
Investigators on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Salina

Investigators on the scene of officer-involved shooting in Salina

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: KSAL)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Salina are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

KSAL reports the shooting happened late Wednesday morning at a home in the 2000 block of Harold Avenue.

Police Captain Gary Hanus said the incident began when officers were sent to the home to conduct a welfare check. An officer encountered a person who was armed, and there was an officer-involved shooting. Police said one person was transported by EMS.

The person’s condition and names of those involved have not been released.

Hanus says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is responding and will lead the investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories