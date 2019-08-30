KC-135s from MacDill Air Force Base evacuated to Kansas ahead of Hurricane Dorian

KC-135 Stratotanker (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KC-135s from the 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida have been evacuated to Kansas ahead of Hurricane Dorian WFLA reports.

The aircraft were moved to McConnell Air Force Base.

Officials said the KC-135s are being evacuated as a precaution due to the projected wind and are expected to return to MacDill once conditions return to normal.

“The safety of our service members, families, and aircraft are paramount,”
said Col. Stephen Snelson, the 6th Air Mobility Wing Commander.

Leaders at MacDill AFB are continuing to monitor Dorian and will provide updates when available.

