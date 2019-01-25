KC-46A tanker arrives at McConnell today Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Today is the big day for McConnell Air Force base with the arrival of the first KC-46A Pegasus tanker.

WATCH LIVE | KC-46 Pegasus arrival

The plane has been in the works for years and will replace the aging KC-135 refueling tankers. Some of those KC-135s are older than the pilots who fly them.

Kansas Congressman Ron Estes is going to Seattle for the transfer ceremony. He will be on the plane as it flies to McConnell.

"So, I think there's still a couple of things that are known that need to be worked out, but they wanted to deliver the plane and let the Air Force service men and women work on operational testing because there'll probably more bugs discovered in it," said Rep. Estes.

McConnell officials say the new plane will be a powerful addition to its strategic fleet.

The welcoming ceremony for the new tanker is set for 3 p.m. KSN will be there and have coverage on our newscasts this evening.