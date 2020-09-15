KC Wolf to speak, inspire at Salvation Army leadership breakfast

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Whether you tuned in for the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl run or you are a life-long fan, chances are you have seen the work of Dan Meers.

Maybe you didn’t know him as Dan Meers, until now.

Meers is the man behind the KC Wolf mascot for the Chiefs. He’s the longest-tenured mascot in the NFL. Now, he’s coming to Wichita to share his inspirational message.

“My occupation is mascot. I pay my bills running around in a costume. But my preoccupation, what I’m truly passionate about in this life, I tell people, it’s simply three things, that is my faith, my family and using my life to make a positive impact in this world that I live in,” Meers told KSN.

Meers is known for pushing the envelope on his stunts and entertainment at Arrowhead Stadium. A 2013 test run on a malfunctioned zip-line dropped him 75 feet into Arrowhead, effectively breaking two stadium chairs that were bolted into the concrete.

The fall caused significant pelvic and spinal injuries to Meers, requiring extensive surgery and physical therapy.

Meers proudly tells people he is a Christian and his time while rehabbing his stunt injury had him questioning God at times. But now, Meers’ testimony is strengthened, and he is sharing his inspirational message with Kansas.

You can watch the 2020 Salvation Army Community Leadership Breakfast program beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 6 a.m. on the Salvation Army website or Facebook page.

COVID canceled the live event portion, but Meers’ speech as well as stories from local volunteers and supporters. KSN’s Gwyn Bevel will serve as master of ceremonies.

