KCC launches website to explain rising heating costs and ways to minimize it

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has launched an online resource to explain the reasons prices are escalating, help consumers minimize the impact, and find financial and weatherization assistance.

Topics covered include tips to reduce energy use, assistance programs available throughout the state, information on the Cold Weather Rule, steps to take if you receive a disconnection notice and who to call for help with utility issues.

The KCC regulates investor-owned utilities in the state; however, the agency does not set fuel prices. The price for natural gas, the predominant heating source used by Kansans, was deregulated by the U.S Congress in the 1980s. As a result, prices are driven by the market. The cost utilities pay for natural gas is a direct pass-through to its customers.