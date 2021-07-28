KCC schedules a public hearing on Black Hills Energy rate increase request

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) is holding a public hearing to allow Black Hills Energy customers the opportunity to ask questions and make comments about the company’s recent rate increase request.

On May 7, Black Hills Energy filed an application with the KCC requesting to increase its rates and continue the use of the Gas System Reliability Surcharge (GSRS) to support the company’s Accelerated Pipeline Replacement Program. If approved, residential customers with average usage will pay an additional $2.27 per month, an increase of 4.5%.

The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4 beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom to make it convenient for Black Hills customers in all Kansas service areas to participate. The company provides natural gas service to approximately 117,000 customers in 65 Kansas communities.

To join the meeting as a participant, with the ability to make a public comment or ask a question, customers should register using this link. To view the hearing without participating, tune in to the KCC YouTube channel (no registration required). For those unable to watch live, the hearing will be recorded for later viewing.

Comments will be accepted through October 21 at 5 p.m. Customers can submit a comment on the KCC’s website, in a letter to the KCC Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, 1500 SW Arrowhead, Topeka, KS 66604-4027 or a call to 1-800-662-0027 or 785-271-3140.