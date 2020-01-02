KCC to host public hearings on Southern Pioneer rate change request

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold public hearings in Liberal and Medicine Lodge on Monday, January 6 to receive input from Southern Pioneer Electric Company customers on the company’s rate adjustment request.

The two sites will be connected via video conference. One or more Commissioners will be present at each site along with KCC and Southern Pioneer staff. The public hearings will begin at 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Liberal High School Auditorium

1611 W 2nd Street, Liberal

Medicine Lodge High School Library

400 W Eldorado Avenue, Medicine Lodge

Southern Pioneer has filed an application with the KCC requesting approval of a rate adjustment. If approved, customers will see a $1.20 per month increase in the Residential Service and the Municipal Power Service Customer Charge for each of the next three years. The company is also requesting approval of two new rates. A grid access charge is proposed for customers that install their own source of electric generation (also known as distributed generation) in the future. A tariff is proposed to recover the cost to install and provide service for new LED lighting for outdoor security and street lighting.

At the hearings, Southern Pioneer customers will have the opportunity to learn more about the company’s request and make comments to KCC Commissioners. For those unable to attend, a recording of the hearing will be available on the Commission’s website (www.kcc.ks.gov) beginning January 9.

The Commission will accept public comments through 5 p.m. CST on April 1, 2020. In addition to attending the public hearing, there are three convenient ways to submit a comment:

Go to the KCC website (www.kcc.ks.gov) and click on the “Your Opinion Matters” link.

Send a written letter to the KCC Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, 1500 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS 66604-4027. Be sure to reference Docket No. 20-SPEE-169-RTS.

Call the Commission’s Public Affairs office at 1-800-662-0027 or 785-271-3140.

The Commission will issue a decision on Southern Pioneer’s request on or before June 8, 2020.

