KDHE: Active coronavirus clusters at 53 schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans with the coronavirus rose by more than 14,000 in the past two days. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said the number of COVID-19 deaths has increased by 52, bringing the Kansas death toll to 7,388.

The state said cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant rose by 230, the biggest increase since the KDHE began seeing the variant in Kansas. Some things to consider are that the state only samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants, plus the KDHE may not be informed when a patient tests positive with a home test kit.

The KDHE said there have been 141 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. Of the 94 hospitals that reported to the state Wednesday, there are 1,027 COVID-19 patients admitted, with 202 of them in intensive care.

Active coronavirus clusters

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 349 active clusters this week, 74 more than last week. The most active clusters are in schools (53), day cares (23), and long-term care facilities (199). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases in last 14 days
College/UniversityMcPherson CollegeMcPherson29
CorrectionsEl Dorado Correctional FacilityEl Dorado63
Ellsworth CFEllsworth15
Hutchinson CFHutchinson60
Johnson County Dept. of CorrectionsNew Century11
Kansas Juvenile Correctional ComplexTopeka42
Lansing CFLansing139
Larned Correctional Mental Health FacilityLarned32
Norton CFNorton156
Sedgwick County JailWichita18
Sedgwick County Juvenile DetentionWichita5
Shawnee County JailTopeka44
Topeka CFTopeka83
Wichita Work ReleaseWichita7
Winfield CFWinfield73
DaycareAgape Montessori Olathe ChildcareOlathe5
GovernmentSedgwick County Health Dept./W. CentralWichita7
Group livingAutumn Home PlusTopeka12
DCCCA Improving LivesWichita12
Kansas Neurological InstituteTopeka47
KETCHWichita30
LakemaryOlathe10
Loving Hearts Training CenterTopeka5
ResCare Community LivingNewton5
Starkey Inc.Wichita57
Topeka Rescue MissionTopeka10
Union Rescue MissionWichita14
Health careLarned State HospitalLarned13
Meadowbrook Rehab HospitalGardner42
Rush County Memorial Hospital ISBLa Crosse8
Russell Regional HospitalRussell8
Long-term careAberdeen VillageOlathe8
Addington PlacePrairie Village13
Advena Living of Clay CenterClay Center5
AdventHealth Care CenterOverland Park5
Aldersgate The GardensTopeka36
Apostolic Christian HomeSabetha7
Atria Hearthstone EastTopeka8
Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds CoveWichita13
Azria Health OlatheOlathe27
Azria HealthcareWichita5
Bethany HomeLindsborg14
Bethel HomeMontezuma6
Brewster PlaceTopeka9
Brookdale College SquareOverland Park16
Brookdale ShawneeShawnee6
Caritas CenterWichita5
Cedar Lake VillageOlathe18
Chisholm Place Memory CareWichita32
Claridge CourtPrairie Village7
Clay Center Presbyterian ManorClay Center10
Colonial Oaks at LeawoodLeawood25
Colonial VillageOverland Park7
Delmar Gardens of LenexaLenexa14
Derby Health and RehabilitationDerby10
Edwardsville Care and RehabEdwardsville5
EvergreenOlathe12
Family Health and RehabWichita17
Garden TerraceOverland Park11
Good Samaritan Society OlatheOlathe8
Healthcare Resort of OlatheOlathe14
Heritage Avonlea of OlatheOlathe14
Hillside Village of De SotoDe Soto17
Homestead Assisting Living of RussellRussell5
Ignite Medical ResortKansas City15
Infinity ParkOverland Park8
Kaw RiverKansas City22
Keepsake Kottage Home PlusWichita7
Kelly House of TopekaTopeka8
Kenwood ViewSalina7
Kidron Bethel VillageNewton36
Lakeview VillageLenexa29
Lamar CourtOverland Park7
Larksfield Place Health CenterWichita9
Legacy ParkSalina6
Legend at Capital RidgeTopeka6
Lexington Park Health and RehabTopeka11
Life Care CenterKansas City10
Life Care CenterWichita14
Lone Tree Retirement CenterMeade16
Manor of the PlainsDodge City5
McCrite Plaza Health CenterTopeka15
Meadowbrook Long Term CareGardner31
MedicalodgesKansas City5
Merriam GardensMerriam9
Midland CareTopeka14
Mission ChateauPrairie Village11
Mount Hope Nursing CenterMount Hope5
Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing FacilityOsawatomie36
Overland Park Care CenterOverland Park28
Park West Plaza Assisted LivingWichita26
Pine VillageMoundridge8
Pinnacle ParkSalina11
Plaza West Healthcare and RehabTopeka17
Protection Valley ManorProtection13
Providence Living CenterTopeka11
Providence PlaceKansas City6
Reflection Living Rosie HouseWichita7
RiverbendKansas City28
Riverview EstatesMarquette8
Rolling Hills Health and RehabWichita9
Rose EstatesOverland park8
Rossville Health Care and RehabRossville7
Salem HomeHillsboro11
Salina Presbyterian ManorSalina14
Santa MartaOlathe17
Santa Marta Assisted LivingOlathe13
Sedgwick PlazaWichita10
Shawnee GardensShawnee9
Silvercrest at College ViewLenexa7
Smoky Hill Health and RehabilitationSalina14
St. Marys ManorSt. Marys8
Stratford CommonsOverland Park5
Sunrise of Overland ParkOverland Park7
The CedarsMcPherson12
The Healthcare ResortKansas City6
The Healthcare Resort Assisted LivingTopeka14
The Village at MissionPrairie Village13
Villa St. FrancisOlathe27
Village ShalomOverland Park27
Westchester VillageLenexa8
Westview Manor of PeabodyPeabody14
Westview of DerbyDerby23
Wheatland Nursing CenterRussell7
Wheatstate ManorWhitewater17
Wichita County Long Term CareLeoti12
Wichita Presbyterian manorWichita16
Private BusinessGame Time LivingTopeka7
Koch & CompanySeneca14
Leading Technology CompositesWichita14
Water’s Edge Restaurant and CateringHesston11
Wenger ManufacturingSabetha6
SchoolAtchison ElementaryAtchison18
Atchison HSAtchison19
Atchison MSAtchison6
Canton Galva ElementaryGalva23
Chaparral HSAnthony22
Circle HSTowanda14
Circle MSBenton26
Eisenhower ElementaryMcPherson9
Goessel USD 411Goessel13
Heartspring SchoolWichita7
Hillsboro USD 410Hillsboro14
Inman HSInman5
La Crosse #395 SchoolLa Crosse24
Lincoln ElementaryMcPherson7
Marion USD 408Marion39
Maur Hill-Mount AcademyAtchison13
McPherson HSMcPherson22
McPherson MSMcPherson7
Moundridge ElementaryMoundridge6
Nemaha Central Elementary MSSeneca16
Peabody Burns HSPeabody10
Roosevelt ElementaryMcPherson13
Sabetha ElementarySabetha9
Sabetha HSSabetha8
Smoky Valley HSLindsborg26
Soderstrom ElementaryLindsborg24
USD 321 RossvilleRossville38
USD 377 EffinghamEffingham36
USD 377 High SchoolAtchison17
Washington ElementaryMcPherson11
West Elementary SchoolValley Center21
Wetmore Academic CenterWetmore10
SportsSmoky Valley MSLindsborg19
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports about 12,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:

  • 3,333 Kansans got their first dose
  • 3,279 got a second dose
  • 5,403 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.14% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 56.01% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,622
Anderson1,963
Atchison3,980
Barber920
Barton5,935
Bourbon4,069
Brown2,518
Butler17,653
Chase625
Chautauqua791
Cherokee5,480
Cheyenne631
Clark473
Clay1,833
Cloud2,093
Coffey2,210
Comanche426
Cowley9,557
Crawford10,797
Decatur585
Dickinson4,418
Doniphan2,179
Douglas22,250
Edwards538
Elk524
Ellis6,608
Ellsworth1,897
Finney10,758
Ford10,232
Franklin6,483
Geary8,135
Gove732
Graham500
Grant2,095
Gray1,167
Greeley318
Greenwood1,638
Hamilton440
Harper1,572
Harvey8,689
Haskell905
Hodgeman397
Jackson3,644
Jefferson4,411
Jewell741
Johnson131,829
Kearny1,184
Kingman1,854
Kiowa620
Labette6,028
Lane273
Leavenworth17,232
Lincoln582
Linn2,622
Logan795
Lyon9,163
Marion3,088
Marshall2,409
McPherson7,108
Meade1,147
Miami7,124
Mitchell1,323
Montgomery8,690
Morris1,363
Morton590
Nemaha3,027
Neosho4,676
Ness754
Norton1,998
Osage3,606
Osborne726
Ottawa1,105
Pawnee1,929
Phillips1,274
Pottawatomie5,164
Pratt1,786
Rawlins651
Reno17,018
Republic1,256
Rice2,402
Riley11,960
Rooks1,221
Rush754
Russell1,786
Saline12,988
Scott1,211
Sedgwick134,671
Seward6,741
Shawnee44,064
Sheridan744
Sherman1,410
Smith603
Stafford1,060
Stanton412
Stevens1,375
Sumner5,231
Thomas2,218
Trego712
Wabaunsee1,518
Wallace400
Washington1,267
Wichita472
Wilson2,558
Woodson722
Wyandotte43,912
Beaver, OK852
Harper, OK672
Kay, OK10,688
Texas, OK5,508

