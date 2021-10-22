KDHE: Cheney Lake no longer on blue-green algae list, other lakes remain

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state has made a change to its list of Kansas lakes and ponds that have blue-green algae, which can be harmful to people and their pets.

It says visitors to these three lakes no longer have to worry about the algae:

Cheney Lake, Reno County

Fort Scott City Lake, Bourbon County

Riverwalk Landing Pond, Geary County

However, sixteen other Kansas lakes and ponds are still under a watch or warning.

Warning (See guidelines below)

Eisenhower Park Pond, McPherson County (new)

Ford County Lake, Ford County

Gathering Pond at Milford, Geary County

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

Lake Jeanette, Leavenworth County

Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County

Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Osage County

Neosho Co SFL, Neosho County

South Lake, Johnson County

Watch (See guidelines below)

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Milford Lake Zone C, Geary/Dickinson/Clay Counties

Peyton Creek Dam #104, Chase County

Roses Lake, Johnson County

Each week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issue the blue-green algae update.

KDHE and KDWP urge Kansans to be aware of active advisories before participating in any water recreation, including boating, waterfowl hunting and fishing. Children and dogs are most susceptible to toxin exposure.

Harmful algae blooms may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly. If the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g., direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae, rinse the area with clean, fresh water.

A Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided. When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans

Water contact should be avoided

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation

A Watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected, and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water. In addition, during the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Signage will be posted at all public access locations

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms

Boating and fishing are safe, however, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals

Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only

KDHE investigates publicly-accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

If you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. In addition, pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm.