KDHE: Family gatherings a factor in current Kansas coronavirus surge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday marked another record-setting day in Kansas regarding the coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported over 5,000 new cases.

“We’ve had 2,700 cases a day for the last two days, and the hospitals are filling very quickly,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said.

Dr. Norman says the surge in cases is is a statewide issue – from small towns to big cities.

“We are no where near leveling off, let alone dropping down, and this is going to go well into December,” Norman said.

The KDHE noticing a large amount of those cases coming from family gatherings

“People have this mistaken notion that there is some kind of protection afforded to a family member or long standing friend, there is no protection,” Norman said.

Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director says while data is limited due to people opting out of contact tracing.

She says the county is finding cases connected to gatherings, “It’s really important that we rethink how we spend our free hours outside of school and work, and really minimize that.”

As the holiday season approaches Dr. Norman hopes Kansans will re-think plans,.

“People wanna have family gatherings of 30 in a medium sized room, where there is no way they can be physically distanced and they are going to be there for hours on end. You look around the room somebody is probably infected with COVID-19. They may not be manifesting symptoms but that’s highly likely to be a problem,” he said.

On top of gatherings, Dr. Norman says car rides without masks have been another source for the spread.

Norman and other health officials are urging Kansans to think of their actions out in the community in order to let businesses and schools thrive.

