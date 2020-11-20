KDHE lifts all public health advisories for blue-green algae at Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), has lifted all remaining public health advisories for Kansas lakes affected by blue-green algae. At the end of the recreation season in October, Kansas had six active public health advisories, which are being lifted Thursday.

These include:

Milford Lake Zone A, Clay/Geary Counties

Milford Lake Zone B, Clay/Geary Counties

Milford Lake Zone C, Clay/Geary Counties

Hain State Fishing Lake, Ford County

Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County

Rose’s Pond, Johnson County

KDHE and KDWPT stated while they will not be issuing public health advisories for algal blooms again until April 2021, the public is encouraged to stay informed and aware of algal blooms. Kansans should be aware that blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake, requiring visitors to exercise their best judgment. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present.

Exposure to Harmful Algal Blooms, whether through contact or ingestion, can cause illness and even death in animals as well as humans. Do not allow livestock, pets, or working animals such as hunting dogs to drink from HAB-affected waters, eat dried scum on shorelines, or lick their fur after exposure. If a person or animal becomes ill after suspected exposure to an algal bloom, consult medical or veterinary care providers immediately and report the event to 877-427-7317 or email KDHE.EpiHotline@ks.gov. The Epidemiology Hotline is active year-round.

LATEST STORIES: