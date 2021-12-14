KDHE says Kingman County water is safe to drink

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory for Kingman County Rural Water District No. 1 is over.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the advisory that had been in place since last Wednesday. The advisory was issued after a water main break caused a loss of pressure which could have led to bacterial contamination.

Water samples were sent to a lab for testing. The KDHE says the samples showed no bacteria, and the original problem has been fixed, so residents no longer have to boil the water before drinking it.

To get more information about water advisory’s, click here to visit the KDHE webpage.