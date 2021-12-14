KDHE says Kingman County water is safe to drink

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A boil water advisory for Kingman County Rural Water District No. 1 is over.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the advisory that had been in place since last Wednesday. The advisory was issued after a water main break caused a loss of pressure which could have led to bacterial contamination.

Water samples were sent to a lab for testing. The KDHE says the samples showed no bacteria, and the original problem has been fixed, so residents no longer have to boil the water before drinking it.

