KDHE says Lyons water is safe

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of  Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded the boil water advisory for the City of Lyons public water supply system.

The people using the water have been under the advisory since Friday after nearly a dozen water mains broke in less than two days.

The loss of water pressure put the water at risk for bacteria.

The KDHE says laboratory testing of water samples from the City of Lyons shows no evidence of contamination, and the water is now safe to drink.

