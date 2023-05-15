WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is holding a public meeting to discuss the 29th and Grove Environmental Site health study and the next steps.

The meeting will be held Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 2400 N. Opportunity Drive.

The site has contamination that, the KDHE says, originated with a leak of chemicals at the Union Pacific rail yard approximately 30 years ago.

The site is within the borders of Interstate 135 to the west, 29th Street to the North, Grove to the east and

Information about the site, including the health study, can be found on the 29th and Grove website.

KDHE staff and residents from the impacted area will discuss the following:

Outcomes of the health study

Available community resources

Next steps on the project

If accommodations for the public meeting are needed for persons with disabilities or language, please notify KDHE by calling 785-296-3015 by Wednesday, May 17. Written comments about thE site may be sent to this email address.