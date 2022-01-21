KDHE: Training available for senior farmer’s market

FILE – In this May 20, 2021, file photo, a worker wears a mask while setting up a fruit display amid the COVID-19 pandemic at The Farmers’ Market in Los Angeles. Business and agricultural groups are renewing their criticism of new rules adopted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s workplace regulators. But there is little chance they can quickly change them unless Newsom steps in, which he seemed disinclined to do Friday, June 4. Critics say the rules conflict with the state’s broader lifting of masking and other pandemic precautions in less than two weeks. They mean workers will have to wear masks unless every employee in the room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Virtual training opportunities are now available to farmers wanting to sell food products to seniors through the Senior Farmers Markey Nutrition program.

The training sessions are being offered through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and will take place from Feb. 4 to May 24, 2022. Last year, over 200 farmers from 64 counties across Kansas participated in the program.

“We are the agency responsible for authorizing farmers to participate in this program,” Courtney Koenig, Physical Activity and Nutrition Program Manager, said. “Each year, we see a continued interest in farmers wanting to provide seniors in their communities with nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey.”

The dates, times and registration links for the virtual trainings can be found below:

When: Friday, Feb. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration link: www.fromthelandofkansas.com/FMWorkshop. Cost: $5 per participant. Host: Kansas Department of Agriculture.

When: Wednesday, Feb. `6, noon to 1 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free Host: KDHE

When: Monday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. KDHE

When: Thursday, Mar. 10, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Tuesday, Mar. 22, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Friday, Apr. 8, Noon to 1 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Wednesday, Apr. 20, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Wednesday, May 4, 5 p.m. to 6: p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Monday, May 16, 11 a.m. to noon. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.

When: Tuesday, May 24, noon to 1 p.m. Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw. Cost: Free. Host: KDHE.



Farmers will also need to fill out and submit a 2022 Farmers Agreement available in Burmese, English, Hmong, Somali, Spanish and Swahili at the KDHE website here. Visit the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program for additional information here.