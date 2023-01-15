EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The KDOC states that 42-year-old Erik Lawrence DeLeon, who was serving a 188-month sentence based on convictions in Ford County, Kansas of aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 13.

His cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy, according to the KDOC.

“Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation,” the KDOC said.

The investigation is ongoing.