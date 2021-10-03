KDOC looking for Wichita Work Release Facility minimum-custody inmate who walked away

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections is looking for a minimum-custody resident who walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility on Saturday.

Elvin Eugene Morris, 43, left for Walmart and was reported missing when he did not report back to the facility following an approved community pass.

Morris is currently serving a sentence in Sedgwick County for removing electronic monitoring equipment.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 179 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Morris was last seen wearing jeans, a long-sleeved, button-up white shirt, and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Morris can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-265-5211, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463, or local law enforcement at 911.