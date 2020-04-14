KDOC update: Sunday disturbance at Ellsworth Correctional Facility involved 125-150 men, no injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department on Corrections stated Tuesday that disruptive acts by a group of residents at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility on Sunday resulted in a lockdown of Building 2.

According to a KDOC news release, approximately 125 to 150 men were involved in the disturbance that lasted less than two hours. KDOC said to regain control, a minimal amount of force was used to include chemical agents, but no additional personnel were needed to assist correctional officers.

KDOC said no staff or residents were injured during the disturbance, and property damage was largely limited to bulletin boards, security cameras, and trash being thrown from cells.

An investigation is underway by Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Enforcement, Apprehension and Investigation Unit to determine the cause of the disturbance.

The Ellsworth Correctional Facility serves only males. The Central Unit provides housing for 832 multi-custody offenders and the East Unit provides housing for 95 minimum-custody offenders. Building 2 consists of six living units with a total capacity of 512 medium-custody residents.

