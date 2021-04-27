KDOL hopes new benefits page will make access easier

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Labor is hoping an updated benefits site homepage will make access to information faster and smoother.

KDOL posted a message about the change on its social media pages Monday.

Tomorrow, we’re updating our unemployment benefits site home page, https://t.co/p2b8Kw4qRc, to make it easier to access the information you need quickly. To help you settle into the new interface even more smoothly, here’s

how to access your account. pic.twitter.com/dysYKqodsi — Kansas Department of Labor (@KansasDOL) April 26, 2021

The new link is here.

KDOL has been plagued with issues since the start of the pandemic. Kansas labor officials are saying that new security protocols are blocking thousands of fraudulent attempts every hour to access Kansas’ unemployment benefits system. But claimants have said the system is deeply flawed and it is very difficult to get through to anyone.