KDOL: Kansas unemployment down at the finish of 2021

A customer walks behind a sign at a Nordstrom store seeking employees, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week to 406,000, a new pandemic low and more evidence that the job market is strengthening as the virus wanes and economy further reopens. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas finished 2021 with an unemployment rate of 3.3%, a decrease from 3.6% in November, and 4.7% in December, according to the Kansas Department of Labor December 2021 Kansas Labor Report.

“Kansas ended the year with sustained progress towards economic recovery in the state,” said Secretary

Amber Shultz. “Estimates indicate that employers continued to add jobs in December and the

unemployment rate declined to 3.3%.”

Seasonally adjusted numbers showed Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 800 from November and private sector jobs increased by 2,000 jobs. However, government jobs saw a decrease of 1,200 jobs. The growth rate for nonfarm jobs is slowing but has continued to grow for the last seven months.

“Kansas nonfarm jobs increased for the seventh consecutive month as gains in the private sector offset a

decline in government jobs in December,” said Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen. “Although the rate of

growth has slowed, December estimates indicate continued expansion for trade, transportation, and

utilities as well as continued recovery in manufacturing.”

KDOL reported that Kansas saw seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs increase by 38,600 jobs since December of 2020.

Since March 15, 2020, KDOL has paid out over 5.2 million weekly claims totaling over $3.3 billion

between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.