KDOL promises help is coming, with more workers, extended hours at call center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — After many months of complaints from unemployed Kansans who say they are not getting their benefits or cannot get through to the Kansas Department of Labor, help is on the way.

Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that KDOL is upgrading the server capacity and adding more staff, support, and availability at the customer contact center.

According to a news release from KDOL, the planned server migration this month “will expand its capacity for customer service representatives to simultaneously engage with the software to handle claim data and information, and upload of pertinent claimant documentation.”

Details surrounding the increased staffing and support include: