KDOL warns of phishing website attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor announced Tuesday that a fraudulent Get Kansas Benefits website has been discovered. Anyone who comes across this partial URL is asked not to clink any links in the webpage –instead, close the tab and erase the URL from their browser’s history.

According to the following screenshot from KDOL, the boxed URL address (highlighted area) is fraudulent.

KDOL stated the only legitimate websites for filing Kansas unemployment claims are:

Unemployment Benefit Site: www.GetKansasBenefits.gov

PUA Benefit Site: www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov

The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) is working with law enforcement, including the Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. DOL Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney’s office to track fraudsters down. KDOL is also investigating this site.

Kansas, along with every other state, is seeing a spike in Identity Theft related to Unemployment Claims. Nationally, unemployment-related identity theft is costing taxpayers over $26 billion. If you or somebody you know has been the victim of Identity Theft, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.

