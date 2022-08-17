WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign to help educate people about impaired driving. The campaign is called Labor Day Impaired.

The goal is to inform drivers of all ages about the dangers of driving impaired, especially over the holiday weekend. Organizers say that “if you feel different, you drive different.”

“About 30% of all traffic crashes in the United States involve drunk drivers,” Gary Herman, KDOT behavioral safety manager, said. “In 2020, one person was killed every 45 minutes in a drunk driving crash on our nation’s highways.”

Herman said that there will be extra law enforcement on Kansas highways over the holiday weekend.

The message is not just for drivers. It is for friends and family members, too. KDOT says that you should never allow anyone to drive impaired.

The campaign message is being delivered in television commercials, radio ads, social media, and billboards.