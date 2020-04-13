Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

KDOT announces bridge replacements on I-235 in Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas Department of Transportation project replacing two bridges on I-235 near West Street in south Wichita has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction between South Meridian Avenue and K-42 Monday. Additionally, two ramps onto I-235 are closed: the Meridian Ave. to northbound I-235 ramp and the West St. to northbound I-235 ramp. 

The bridges being replaced are on I-235 over the Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad tracks west of West Street. This year the northbound bridge is being built and traffic has been reduced to a single lane for each direction of I-235. The speed limit in the construction zone is 50 mph. Completion is expected in November and all lanes and ramps in the area will re-open for the winter.

On March 8, 2021, construction on the southbound I-235 bridge will begin. Traffic lanes will be reduced and ramps onto southbound I-235 will be closed. The project is expected to be finished on November 12, 2021.

Wildcat Construction of Wichita is the prime contractor on the $9,598,632.95 project.

For details on this and other KDOT projects in Wichita, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories