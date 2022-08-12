WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation announced the list of the most qualified progressive design-build teams for the U.S. 54/East Kellogg progressive design-build project.

The three teams are:

Ames Construction

Dondlinger/Wildcat Joint Venture, LLC

Kiewit Infrastructure Co.

The progressive design-build will include adding travel lanes and frontage roads, interchange improvements at K-96 and grade-separated intersections at 143rd and 159th Streets. The project is a priority to reduce congestion, increase safety, and improve trip reliability.

(Courtesy: KDOT)

KDOT evaluated the teams on their qualifications, including organizational structure, key personnel assigned to the project, and firm experience on similar projects. The final team will be chosen in October.

For more information on the East Kellogg project, click here.