KDOT begins to break ground on passing lanes in SW Kansas

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Transportation officials broke ground for passing lanes on U.S. 54 near Liberal.

If you’ve traveled to Southwest Kansas, it’s clear the roads have very few passing lanes. Liberal residents and officials said it’s something they’ve been battling for quite some time.

“I actually have been working on this for 10 years,” said Seward County Commissioner Ada Linenbroker.

Friday, KDOT officials announced construction will begin after a four-year delay because of cut funding.

Three miles east of Liberal, KDOT will be adding a four lane express passway that goes on for several miles and with a 29% increase in truck traffic it has officials focusing creating safer roads.

“It’s nice to see the promises of the program being completed, and the commitment to completing the program to making the roads safer,” said Southwest KDOT District Engineer Ron Hall.

Officials said there were 423 accidents in Seward County alone, which motivated them to fix the busiest area. They expect the project to be completed near the end of 2021, with the hopes to someday have four lanes all the way to Wichita.

“We have to get really focused on safety and making sure that we’re well supporting our agricultural communities,” said Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz.

