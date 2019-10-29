KDOT and City of Wichita ready to roll on weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Snow is expected in Kansas today, but road crews have been prepping for months in the metro.

“So, we have a protocol for activating up to 170 responders between first and second shift for our response,” said Ben Nelson, senior manager with Wichita Public Works. “We actually line them up a few months in advance of the winter storm season so we’ve already identified who is on what shift.”

Nelson said there will be no surprises. The teams have plenty of salt and sand as well as brine to treat the roadways. Brine is generally only applied when there is no rain in the forecast because brine tends to wash off the roads with regular rains.

Tim Potter, a regional KDOT spokesman, says some road treatments were happening in and around Hutchinson on Tuesday.

While the City of Wichita did salt and sand a couple of bridges early in the day on Tuesday, most of the work was done inside with forecast models.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is also prepared and watching the storm models for the metro area.

“It’s not expected to be heavy in Wichita,” said Tom Hein, a spokesperson with KDOT. “But you just never know. Luckily, we will be able to watch this thing come across the state. We will know if we need to send a night crew.”

Night crew shifts are ready to go.

The city had a 12-hour crew shift planned to come in to work the roads starting at four in the afternoon, according the Aaron Henning.

Henning is a maintenance engineer with the City of Wichita.

Wichita leaders say they have teams to deploy in a different part of the city, when and where needed.

“So they know where to go,” said Nelson. “They know we have a protocol in place to alert their supervisors to amend their shift in advance of one of these storms.”

With the prep work done, trucks and crews are ready to go in the metro.

