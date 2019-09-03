KDOT closes 36th Street Bridge over I-135 after road buckles

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Kansas Department of Transportation)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed the 36th Street Bridge over I-135 in Newton after the concrete buckled on the bridge deck.

The closing will enable workers to repair a hole that has opened in the concrete surface of the bridge pavement.

The bridge closing will not affect I-135 traffic. Motorists will still be able to use the exit but can’t travel over the bridge during the closure.

It was not immediately clear how long the bridge will be closed because of the repair.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories