KDOT closes 36th Street Bridge over I-135 after road buckles

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed the 36th Street Bridge over I-135 in Newton after the concrete buckled on the bridge deck.

The closing will enable workers to repair a hole that has opened in the concrete surface of the bridge pavement.

The bridge closing will not affect I-135 traffic. Motorists will still be able to use the exit but can’t travel over the bridge during the closure.

It was not immediately clear how long the bridge will be closed because of the repair.

LATEST STORIES: