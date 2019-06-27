KDOT closes deficient bridge over Cedar Bluff in Trego County

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed a bridge in Trego County to through traffic.

The closure happened on Wednesday on the bridge spanning the Cedar Bluff Reservoir spillway on K-147.

The department said the closure is due to safety concerns about structural deficiencies found during a recent inspection by KDOT.

Plans are currently being developed for an emergency bridge replacement project to be completed in 2020.

Traffic will be detoured using I-70, U.S. 283 and K-4.