KDOT closing I-235 Friday night from Broadway to Meridian

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN News) — As part of the “Green Project” to improve Interstate 235 in north Wichita, the Kansas Department of Transportation will close northbound lanes Friday night.

In the weekly project update provided to the press, KDOT Wichita Metro Public Affairs Manager Tom Hein said the highway will close from Meridian to Broadway starting at 9 p.m. Friday. It is expected to reopen “sometime Saturday.”

KDOT will close northbound I-235 from Meridian to Broadway for a bridge demolition over Arkansas Avenue. That road will also close. The highway closure will last from Friday night to sometime Saturday.

This part of the project will demolish parts of the bridge over Arkansas Avenue. The plan requires that road to be closed in both directions Friday night at 7 through “late Sunday.”

Other closures this weekend will affect two ramps Friday night at 7: EB K-96 ramp to NB I-235/EB K-96 and the Meridian Avenue ramp to NB I-235/EB K-96. Those ramps will reopen “sometime Saturday.”

During construction, northbound traffic will divert from I-235 to North Meridian Avenue beginning Friday night at 9. The full detour sends traffic onto southbound I-235 to US-54 to northbound I-135. That detour will end “sometime Saturday.”