BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) — The third time is the charm for Reno County, which finally received funding to replace a crumbling bridge near Buhler.

Built in 1962, the 140-foot-long Victory Road Bridge over the Little Arkansas River has twice been damaged by flooding. The bridge decking has been loosened from the pilling support due to the major flooding that has hit the area.

Twice before, the county applied for grant funding to replace the bridge located one-half mile east and two miles south of Buhler. Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittan says on his third attempt at applying, the county was finally approved for $820,000 in grant funding for the replacement of the bridge.

The funds can be used for construction and inspection performed under the contract. Reno County will be responsible for costs for design, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation, any non-participating costs, or any costs above the $820,000 grant.

The grant is part of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Off-System Bridge Program. KDOT received nearly 100 grant requests and was able to award $20.5 million to 22 projects across the state.