BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The planned Integra CHIPS plant is expected to bring increased traffic to the Kansas Highway 254 Corridor between Wichita and El Dorado. The Kansas Department of Transportation hosted a second meeting Wednesday night to ask people how to make the road more safe.

One man at the meeting lives in Benton and says a crash earlier this year on K-254 nearly killed him. Several others in attendance agreed that if improvements are not made, there will be more deadly wrecks on K-254.

Worried it could have been much worse, Werner Levy broke his jaw and suffered a concussion when a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle from Rock Road onto K-254.

“How many deaths are going to happen at those intersections until it’s fixed?” Asked Levy.

He says he does everything he can to avoid using the highway and wants to see KDOT make safety improvements.

“Redesign of the whole corridor, if it’s going to get that much busier, overpasses seem to be very popular,” said Levy.

His worry is echoed by Nicole Mandina, who about her kids driving in the area and students in the Circle School District. She says rumble strips, stoplights, and lighting are short-term fixes. KDOT could install quicker than overpasses.

“Anytime there’s a wreck on here, you pray it’s not someone you know, but you’re also very upset because you know someone’s loved one is hurt or worse,” said Mandina.

Solutions will take time.

“Lighting up these intersections will help. Maybe more signage to a degree will help. That’s the short term, but the long term will be the overpasses and the access roads,” said President of the K-254 Corridor Development Association, Kelly Herzet.

Until changes are made, Werner Levy says he would rather take back roads on his commute to work than risk another close call on K-254.

In February, it was announced Integra Technologies will be building a semiconductor plant that will be built near the intersection of K-254 and Rock Road.