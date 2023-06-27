WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning an expansion of Kansas Highway 254 from Wichita to El Dorado and hosted a meeting to get the public’s input Tuesday evening.

The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. at Circle Middle School in Benton and ran until 7 p.m.

Residents from Sedgwick and Butler counties asked questions to learn more about the project.

“I have a neighbor at an intersection where, if they put an overpass over it, she could lose a good part of her land. So it’s, there are some unknowns,” Don Langford, a Sedgwick County resident, said.

The planning process will continue through the summer of 2024.

Bel Aire Mayor Jim Benage said in February the city has been working with KDOT to plan improvements along the K-254 Corridor

In February, it was announced Integra Technologies will be building a semiconductor plant that will be built near the intersection of Highway 254 and Rock Road.