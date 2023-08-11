WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning repairs on Kellogg next week that will impact Wichitans.

KDOT says on Monday, bridge repair will begin on Kellogg just west of Interstate 235 over the Mitch Mitchell Floodway.

During the project, one lane of Kellogg will be closed during the week, and it will be down to one lane during the weekends. The weekend work will begin on Aug. 25 through Aug. 27, returning to just one lane closed by 6 a.m. on Mondays.

A barrier wall will be placed for the two-lane closure each weekend as needed to complete repairs on the center lane. It will be removed by 6 a.m. each Monday.

KDOT will also close the westbound Kellogg ramp to I-235, as well as the on-ramp from West Street to Kellogg. The turn from West Street and the frontage road serving businesses on the north side of Kellogg will remain open – just the slip ramp onto WB Kellogg closes.

KDOT estimates a five to six-week closure for the West Street ramp, but it could last the entire work window. KDOT says the calendar completion date is Dec. 16.