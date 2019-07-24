KDOT project sending $18 million to fix city roads across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some towns across the state are getting an investment for busy roads.

The state Department of Transportation announced that $18 million will be heading to 22 cities.

The program will fund improvements to state highways that run through a city. It will run next year and the year following.

Construction could include preservation, new pavement and changing the number of lanes on the highway.

“Keeping traffic moving through those small towns on a street that is serviceable and can carry the traffic,” said Tod Salfrank, Assistant Bureau Chief in the Bureau of Local Projects at KDOT.

Salfrank said the road improvements could get more people to stop in a specific city and possibly spend more money.

Many places receiving funding are small towns, though bigger cities have to match a certain amount to get state funding.

You can view a list of all the cities that will be getting work done below or from KDOT here.

For the state fiscal year 2021, the city, category and amount awarded include:

Concordia Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Gardner Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Hays Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Independence Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Norton Geometric Improvement $1,000,000

Pratt Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

Winfield Pavement Restoration $1,000,000

For the state fiscal year 2022, the city, category and amount awarded include: