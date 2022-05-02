WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has shared tips for driving in severe weather on Twitter.

These tips come as parts of Kansas are in a tornado watch on Monday, May 2, and after residents of Andover experienced a tornado on Friday, April 29.

“Be safe if you have to be out on the roadways.” Kansas Department of Transportation

KDOT’s tips include:

Be prepared: Before you travel, check the weather forecast for your entire route. Tune in to a local radio station or have your passengers look up the weather on their devices. Be aware of locations where you can take a break. Click here to download the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App

Driving during a tornado: This one is easy: Don’t. Never try to outrun a tornado, and don’t drive during one either. Get out of your car and find shelter. If none can be found, get below the road’s surface and cover your head. A ditch or low area is suggested. Be aware of the water level around you and be on the lookout for flash floods. Never seek shelter in an underpass during a tornado.



